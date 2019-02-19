The Jets have declined Pennel's $1 million option bonus, allowing him to become a free agent, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Signed to a three-year, $10.5 million contract last offseason, Pennel played all 16 games (seven starts) in 2018, notching 27 tackles (16 solo) and two quarterback hits on 358 defensive snaps. He's a competent rotational lineman, but the fit in New York is questionable with the Jets transitioning to a 4-3 scheme.