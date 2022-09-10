site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Mike Pennel: Let go by Bears
RotoWire Staff
Pennel was cut by the Bears on Friday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.
Pennel was picked up by the Bears in June after spending the previous three years with the the Packers. The veteran veteran defensive tackle will now have to look for a new opportunity.
