Pennel was released by the Patriots on Monday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Pennel originally signed a two-year deal with New England in March after playing for the Jets in 2017 and 2018. Over his two seasons in a rotational role with New York, the 28-year-old logged 62 total tackles. Now Pennel will be free to explore a deeper role with another club after originally trying to earn a depth or backup position with New England.

More News
Our Latest Stories