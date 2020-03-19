Play

The 49ers informed Person of his release Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Person made 30 starts at right guard the past two seasons, with PFF grading him at No. 34 (63.2) among 80 qualified guards in 2019. Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com suggests Daniel Brunskill could take over the starting right guard job, though the 49ers also figure to evaluate options in free agency and the draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories