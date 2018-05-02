Mike Purcell: Waived by Chiefs
Purcell was waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday.
Purcell joined the Chiefs practice squad in November and inked a reserve/future contract in January. The 27-year-old has 29 tackles (16 solo) and one sack in 42 career games, but was not on an active roster in the 2017 season.
