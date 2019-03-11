The Vikings released Remmers on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Remmers played well at right tackle during his first season with the Vikings in 2017, but struggled after having been moved to right guard in 2018. The 29-year-old's release carries a $1.8 million dead cap hit for Minnesota and frees up $4.5 million in cap space.

