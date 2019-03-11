Remmers (undisclosed) was cut under the failed physical designation, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

News broke early Monday that Remmers would be released with the reason unknown. It's assumed Remmers is dealing with injury, but in some cases, the player could still be fine. All-in-all the Oregon State product's release will free up $4.5 million in cap space for Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories