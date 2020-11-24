site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mike-weber-headed-for-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Mike Weber: Headed for practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Weber reverted back to Green Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Weber joined Green Bay's active roster for Week 11 but failed to get on the field. He's yet to play a snap in 2020.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read