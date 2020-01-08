Mike Weber: Joins Chiefs' practice squad
Weber signed with Kansas City's practice squad Wednesday.
Weber joined the Cowboys' practice squad in early September after failing to crack the season opening roster, but he'll now have the chance to make an impression with the Chiefs. The rookie seventh-round pick is still looking to make his NFL debut.
