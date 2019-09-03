Mike Weber: Lands on Dallas' practice squad
Weber signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.
Weber didn't survive cut-down day Saturday, but he'll at least be able to stick around in Dallas. The Ohio State product rushed for 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns over 28 games in college before being selected in the seventh round by the Cowboys in this year's draft.
