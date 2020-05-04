Mike Weber: Parts ways with Chiefs
The Chiefs cut Weber on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Weber latched on in Kansas City via a reserve/future deal in January, but he'll now lose his roster spot to make room for a wave of undrafted free agents. After having spent most of the 2019 season on Dallas' practice squad, Weber will now be free to look for another depth opportunity.
