Mike Weber: Will forgo senior season

Weber announced Sunday via his personal Twitter account that he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft after the Rose Bowl against Washington.

Weber will finish out the 2018 campaign with the Buckeyes prior to beginning his training for the upcoming draft. He rushed for 858 yards and five touchdowns while recording 20 catches for 104 yards and a score over 12 games in his final season with Ohio State.

Our Latest Stories