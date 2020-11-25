site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Mike White: Back with Jets' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
White signed to the Jets' practice squad Tuesday.
White was waived from the active roster Monday, but he'll remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year old could be promoted again for Week 12 if Sam Darnold (shoulder) isn't a sure bet to be available.
