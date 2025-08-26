White was released by the Bills on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

White appears to have lost his battle with Mitchell Trubisky for the backup role behind Josh Allen in 2025. White appeared in two of the Bills' preseason contests, completing 12 of 24 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. The 30-year-old has appeared in 15 regular-season games between the Jets, Dolphins and Bills over the the last four years, so he likely won't have to wait long for his next opportunity.