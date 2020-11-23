site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Mike White: Cut by Jets
RotoWire Staff
Nov 23, 2020
White was waived by the Jets on Monday.
The 25-year-old was promoted from the practice squad Saturday for depth with Sam Darnold (shoulder) expected to be sidelined Week 11, but it was a brief stay on the active roster. White could rejoin the team's practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
