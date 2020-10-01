site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Mike White: Cut by Jets
RotoWire Staff
The Jets cut White on Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
White's place with the Jets became jeopardized by Joe Flacco's return to full health. He could have a chance to resurface on the team's practice squad as an emergency quarterback option.
