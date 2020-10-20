site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Mike White: Returns to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 19, 2020

11:00 pm ET 1 min read
White reverted to the Jets' practice squad, per the NFL's transaction log.
White was activated for Sunday's loss to the Dolphins but didn't end up taking the field. Should Sam Darnold (right shoulder) miss another week, White will likely be activated again as an emergency backup.
