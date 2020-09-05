Daniel was waived by the Falcons on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The former South Dakota State Jack Rabbit faced an uphill battle to a Week 1 roster spot, as he was tasked with dethroning one of the most heavily-utilized NFL fullbacks from 2019 in Keith Smith. There is certainly potential for Daniel to end up on the Falcons' 16-man practice squad in the coming days, but for now the undrafted rookie remains in limbo as Atlanta sorts out its roster construction for the start of the regular season.