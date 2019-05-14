Mik'Quan Deane: Out of Seattle

Deane was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Deane signed on with the Seahawks after going undrafted in last month's draft but was waived less than two weeks into his stint. The Western Kentucky product recorded 44 receptions for 530 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games during his senior campaign.

