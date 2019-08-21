Mik'Quan Deane: Waived by Cleveland

Deane (illness) was waived by the Browns on Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Deane landed in Cleveland during the early days of training camp after previously spending time with the Bills. The undrafted rookie out of Western Kentucky appears to have had his chances at a roster spot derailed by an illness, and will work to get fully healthy before latching on with another team.

