The Ravens cut Boykin on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Boykin had just one season with more than 300 yards at Notre Dame, yet ended up a third-round pick in the 2019 Draft on the strength of a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and 43.5-inch vertical (at 6-4, 220). He then started 24 of 32 games his first two seasons in Baltimore, averaging 14.5 yards per contest while primarily serving as a blocker in a run-heavy offense. Boykin does have seven TDs among his 32 career receptions, but he finished 2021 without a catch in eight games and now figures to be on the roster bubble wherever he lands.