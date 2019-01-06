Miles Boykin: Heads to NFL

Boykin announced on his personal twitter account that he will skip his senior season at Notre Dame and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

The junior enjoyed 2018 as Notre Dame's top wideout, leading the team in targets (100), receptions (59), receiving yards (872) and touchdowns (eight). At 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, Boykin has good size for a wideout and has excellent hands, giving the look of a solid possession receiver at the next level.