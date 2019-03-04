Miles Boykin: Opens eyes at NFL Combine
Boykin turned in an impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, highlighted by a 43.5-inch vertical jump that tied for the top result at his position.
Perhaps no other receiver altered his draft stock more than Boykin at this year's combine. Entering the week, Boykin was flying under the radar and carried a late-round projection in the best-case scenario. Now Boykin looks like he could go as early as Day 2 after his eye-opening combine performance. Not only did Boykin turn in an elite vertical, but he also backed it up with a 140.0-inch broad jump that was behind only Missouri's Emanuel Hall. There were questions about his long speed considering Boykin's size (6-foot-3 3/4, 220 pounds), which made his 4.42-second 40-yard dash all the more impressive. Scouts will now have to go back and look at Boykin's film with fresh eyes to determine whether he made full use of his athleticism when on the field. At this stage, he could have a trajectory similar to what Georgia's Chris Conley experienced in 2015 when he went from late-round dart to third-round selection thanks to an excellent combine.
