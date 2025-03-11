The Panthers released Sanders on Tuesday, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.
Sanders made it through two seasons of a four-year, $25.4 million contract, mostly backing up Chuba Hubbard during that time. The deal ended up being a disaster for Carolina, with Sanders arguably the most overpaid running back in the league. He'll turn 28 in May and may now have to settle for a chance to compete for a roster spot.
