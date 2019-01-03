Miles Sanders: Set to enter NFL Draft
Sanders will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports.
Despite a modest showing in Penn State's bowl game loss, Sanders still logged his best collegiate season in 2018. He turned 220 carries into 1,274 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while also adding 139 receiving yards on 24 receptions. Sanders is a patient, physical runner with good elusiveness, but he doesn't carry the top-end speed to run away from defenders at the next level. His 24 grabs through 13 games prove that he can catch the ball out of the backfield and it's encouraging that Sanders' yards per carry stuck near six (5.8) despite increased volume after his promotion from the backup duties behind Saquon Barkley in 2017. He should also benefit from a relatively weak 2018 draft class at the position.
