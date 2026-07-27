Miles Sanders: Working out for Las Vegas

Sanders (knee/ankle) is working out for the Raiders on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old running back spent the 2025 campaign with Dallas and rushed 20 times for 117 yards and one touchdown across four regular-season appearances before landing on injured reserve in Week 5 due to a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. Now healthy, Sanders is looking for his next opportunity. He hasn't been particularly effective since rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns during a 2022 regular season with the Eagles in which he was named to his lone Pro Bowl.