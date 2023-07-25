Forristall was waived by New Orleans on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Footballreports.
Forristall started camp on the PUP list but was cleared after passing a physical Monday. The 25-year-old spent the previous two seasons with Cleveland appearing in just six games. He'll now need to find a new opportunity.
More News
-
Saints' Miller Forristall: Passes physical Monday•
-
Saints' Miller Forristall: Sidelined to start camp•
-
Saints' Miller Forristall: Signs future contract with Saints•
-
Miller Forristall: Returns to practice squad•
-
Browns' Miller Forristall: Elevated to active roster•
-
Miller Forristall: Back to practice squad•