The Browns waived Forristall on Sunday.
Forristall signed with the Browns on Aug. 4 after being waived by the Saints in July. He spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, where he appeared in six games without hauling in a catch over that time frame. He'll now look to land a practice squad spot elsewhere.
