Forristall was waived by the Brows on Monday.
Forristall played in one contest for the Browns this season, which was in Week 4 against Atlanta. He played nine snaps on offense, but he failed to earn any targets. With the recent addition of Pharaoh Brown to the team's tight-end corps, Forristall became expendable. However, he'll now work to earn an opportunity elsewhere.
