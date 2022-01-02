Forristal (undisclosed) was placed on the Browns' practice squad injured list Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Forristal re-signed with Cleveland's practice squad earlier in the weekend is now sidelined by an unspecified injury. The 23-year-old will need to be on the injured list for at least three weeks, so his only chance of seeing the field again this season is if the Browns make the playoffs.
More News
-
Miller Forristall: Back with Browns' practice squad•
-
Miller Forristall: Gets cut by Browns•
-
Browns' Miller Forristall: Activated for Week 15 loss•
-
Browns' Miller Forristall: Expected to be activated Sunday•
-
Browns' Miller Forristall: Signed to active roster•
-
Miller Forristall: Reverts to practice squad•