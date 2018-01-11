Minkah Fitzpatrick: Enters 2018 NFL Draft
Fitzpatrick will forgo his senior season at Alabama and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.
The Alabama product had little left to prove at the college level after another tremendous season in 2017 and he'll enter this year's draft as the odds-on favorite to be the first defensive player off the board. Not unlike Jalen Ramsey in 2016, NFL teams will have to determine where he fits best in their respective schemes given that Fitzpatrick showed the versatility to play almost any spot in the secondary during his time at Alabama. There will be serious IDP upside for Fitzpatrick if he lands with a team that puts him at safety.
