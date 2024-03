Morse was released by the Bills on Wednesday.

Morse joined Buffalo in 2019 as a free agent, but after five seasons, he'll be looking for a new home for the 2024 campaign. The 31-year-old started 77 games at center for the team in that time, and with his exit, the Bills plan to move Connor McGovern to center, while David Edwards will start at guard, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.