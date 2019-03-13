The Buccaneers released Unrein (concussion) on Wednesday with a failed physical designation, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Unrein was placed on injured reserve in the preseason due to a knee injury, but subsequent reports indicated a concussion was at the root of his absence Per Stroud, Unrein has yet to be cleared for football activities, and the Buccaneers weren't inclined to wait any longer for his concussion symptoms to dissipate. His release saves Tampa Bay $3.75 million in cap space for 2019.

