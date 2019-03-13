Mitch Unrein: Released by Buccaneers
Unrein (concussion) was released by the Buccaneers under the failed physical designation Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Unrein sat out all of last season due to a concussion, according to Rick Stroud, and was never cleared to resume football activities. His release saves Tampa Bay $3.75 million in cap space for 2019. In his career, the 31-year-old defensive end has played in 95 games with 24 starts, 126 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
