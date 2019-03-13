Unrein (concussion) was released by the Buccaneers under the failed physical designation Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Unrein sat out all of last season due to a concussion, according to Rick Stroud, and was never cleared to resume football activities. His release saves Tampa Bay $3.75 million in cap space for 2019. In his career, the 31-year-old defensive end has played in 95 games with 24 starts, 126 tackles and 4.5 sacks.