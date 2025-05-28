Wishnowsky (back) was released by the 49ers on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old finished San Francisco's 2024 campaign on injured reserve due to a back injury, but it appears he's moved past the issue after being released without an injury designation Wednesday. Wishnowsky served as the 49ers' punter for six seasons prior to his release, accumulating 12,700 net yards and 138 punts inside the 20-yard line over 92 regular-season games. In a corresponding move, San Francisco inked a deal with 16-year veteran punter Thomas Morstead.