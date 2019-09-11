Loewen was released by New Orleans on Tuesday, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Loewen finished Monday's 30-28 win over Houston with a pair of solo tackles, helping the Saints start the 2019 season off on the right foot. But with David Onyemata (suspension) returning to the fold, Loewen was expendable, so the team opted to waive the 26-year-old to make room for Onyemata's return. Loewen played 11 snaps in Monday's game.