Washington is expected to sign Tinsley as an undrafted free agent, Bryan Manning of USA Today reports.

After exploding for 87 receptions, 1,402 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for Western Kentucky in 2021, Tinsley opted to transfer to Penn State. In his lone campaign for the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-1 wideout secured 51 passes for 577 yards and five scores. The lack of sizable production against elevated competition may have caused Tinsley to go undrafted, but he'll still get a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp. However, with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown locked into the top wideout spots, Tinsley likely will have to settle for a practice-squad spot to begin his professional career.