White was waived by the Eagles on Sunday.

White came into camp a long shot to make the active roster. He has spent the last several years in the CFL where he has developed into a solid depth cornerback. It's tough tell as to whether or not another team will take a shot on the 27-year-old given it appears his window of opportunity is closing.

