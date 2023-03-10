The Bengals announced Friday that they will not tender Wilcox, making the tight end an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Wilcox appeared in 16 regular-season contests and caught 17 of 18 targets for 139 yards and one touchdown. The majority of his production (nine receptions for 69 yards and a score) came in Weeks 15 and 16, when Hayden Hurst was sidelined due to injury. The undrafted tight end out of South Florida should have some interest as a free agent, but he may have to settle for another backup role.