Mo Alie-Cox: Reaches injury settlment

Alie-Cox (foot) reached an injury settlement with the Colts on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alie-Cox was not a likely candidate for landing on the final roster before going down with a foot injury. The former VCU basketball payer went undrafted in 2016.

