Mo Alie-Cox: Waived by Colts
The Colts waived Alie-Cox on Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
The 25-year-old tight end was waived in order to make room for Erik Swoope, who was elevated from the Colts' practice squad. Alie-Cox appeared in one game for Indianapolis and caught one of two targets for 17 yards.
