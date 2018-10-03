Mo Alie-Cox: Waived by Colts

The Colts waived Alie-Cox on Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

The 25-year-old tight end was waived in order to make room for Erik Swoope, who was elevated from the Colts' practice squad. Alie-Cox appeared in one game for Indianapolis and caught one of two targets for 17 yards.

