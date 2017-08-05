Alie-Cox (foot) was waived by the Colts on Saturday, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.

Alie-Cox, a former VCU basketball player who went undrafted in 2016, will be placed on injured-reserve if he clears waivers. He was considered a long shot to make the final roster anyways.

