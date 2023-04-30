Ibrahim is expected to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal includes $100,000 guaranteed, about the same amount as a seventh-round pick. In his last season at Minnesota, Ibrahim earned First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-American honors after rushing for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns over 12 games. He broke multiple school records over his college career, including most career rushing yards (4,668) and career rushing touchdowns (53). He may not have the elusiveness of an NFL running back, but his physicality and decisiveness could help him progress at the next level.