Ibrahim (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The undrafted rookie agreed to terms with Detroit in late April before being waived with an injury settlement. In his last year of college, the running back ran for 1,665 yards on 320 carries with 20 touchdowns for Minnesota. Before Ibrahim got hurt, it seemed as if he was contending for a spot on the Lions' active roster. It is unclear what the 24-year-old's injury is at the moment.