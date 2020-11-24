Sanu reverted to the Lions' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.
The veteran wideout played 15 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers but failed to record a single stat. Detroit is dealing with a plethora of injuries in their receiving corps as Kenny Golladay (hip), Danny Amendola (hip) and Marvin Hall (toe) are all questionable. Given the Lions are on a short week with Thanksgiving approaching, don't be surprised to see Sanu called back up to the active roster before kickoff Thursday.