site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mohamed-sanu-let-go-by-dolphins | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Mohamed Sanu: Let go by Dolphins
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Dolphins have released Sanu, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
In eight games with the 49ers last season, Sanu caught 15 passes on 24 targets for 177 yards. The 33-year-old wideout is now an option for team's looking to add veteran depth ahead of Week 1.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read