Sanu tried out with the Lions on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sanu was cut by the Patriots before Week 1 and was later signed by the 49ers. The 31-year-old wideout recorded just one reception for nine yards over three games and was consequently cut by them as well. The Lions are exploring their options because Kenny Golladay (hip) is considered week-to-week at this point, and Sanu could add veteran depth at the position.