Diabate is an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after not being tendered by the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Diabate saw his defensive snaps and production decrease in 2025 due to the emergence of Carson Schwesinger, with the former operating in a rotational role while serving on special teams. Now that he's an unrestricted free agent, Diabate will look to join a team where he can earn a starting spot at inside linebacker.