Nicholson (neck) was waived by the Redskins on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The team signed Sean Davis at the beginning of free agency, signaling that Nicholson had become expendable. Nicholson appeared in 13 games in 2019, racking up 45 tackles and two interceptions before ending the year on IR with a neck injury.

