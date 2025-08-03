The Steelers waived Lemonious-Craig (lower body) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The injury settlement makes Lemonious-Craig eligible to play in the 2025 season once he's fully recovered from his lower body injury. He signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in late May, and once he's healthy, he'll look to catch on with a team looking to add depth to its wide receiver corps.